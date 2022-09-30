Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.22.
GTBIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 4.3 %
OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $9.27 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.18.
About Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
