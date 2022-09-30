Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

GTBIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $9.27 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $28.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.18.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries ( OTCMKTS:GTBIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

