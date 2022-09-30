Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.86

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.86 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 70.93 ($0.86). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 75.15 ($0.91), with a volume of 2,013,244 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Greencore Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of £374.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greencore Group

Greencore Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £16,640 ($20,106.33).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

