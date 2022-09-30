Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-$8.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Price Performance

Shares of GEF stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $59.83. 6,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,942. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, SVP Patrick Gerard Mullaney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $33,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,978.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $3,445,697. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Greif by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.