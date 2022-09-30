Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Trading Up 0.3%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

About Grupo Bimbo

Get Rating

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast bread, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, salty snacks, and confectionery products. It provides its products under approximately 100 brands.

