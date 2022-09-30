G&S Capital LLC Purchases 531 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 205,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,916,933. The company has a market cap of $153.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

