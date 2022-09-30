GSK (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,900 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

GSK Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,315.80 ($15.90) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £53.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,154.21. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,457.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,632.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 82.24%.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Insiders have acquired a total of 24 shares of company stock valued at $37,979 in the last 90 days.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

