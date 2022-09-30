Guarded Ether (GETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.59 Billion

Guarded Ether (GETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Guarded Ether has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Guarded Ether has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $12,135.00 worth of Guarded Ether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guarded Ether coin can currently be bought for $992.37 or 0.05114754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Guarded Ether Profile

Guarded Ether launched on December 1st, 2020. Guarded Ether’s total supply is 1,605,665 coins. The Reddit community for Guarded Ether is https://reddit.com/r/GuardaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Guarded Ether’s official Twitter account is @GuardaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Guarded Ether is guarda.com.

Buying and Selling Guarded Ether

According to CryptoCompare, “Guarda is a custody-free multiplatform cryptocurrency wallet with a user-friendly interface designed to store, manage, transfer and receive digital assets. Guarda Wallet currently supports over 40 most popular blockchains and thousands of their tokens (including BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, ETC, XMR, ZEC, XRP, EOS, KIN, LTC, XLM, DASH and more). All the currencies can be purchased within the wallet with a bank card. The users can also exchange currencies via built-in exchange service and make fast crypto transactions.Existing in Web, Desktop (Linux, Windows, MacOS), Mobile (iOS, Android) and Chrome Extension versions, the wallets are accessible from any device connected to the Internet.Ethereum 2.0 brings Proof of Stake to the Ethereum network. Join Guarda's in-app Ethereum staking pool and earn crypto rewards in ETH with Guarded Ether (GETH).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guarded Ether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guarded Ether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guarded Ether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

