Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Update

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the August 31st total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 2.9 %

About Hallmark Financial Services

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 49,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.39. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.55.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

