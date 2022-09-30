Handshake 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $78,247.00 (HNS)

Handshake (HNS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0392 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Handshake has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $20.85 million and approximately $78,247.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,815.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023590 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00273926 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00141354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00750926 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.58 or 0.00625701 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 532,196,006 coins. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake.

Handshake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

