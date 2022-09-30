Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The stock had a trading volume of 406,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hanesbrands

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

