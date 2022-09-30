Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 925 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

LON:HL traded down GBX 51 ($0.62) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 833.80 ($10.07). 1,884,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,041. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,603 ($19.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,812.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 872.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 888.99.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is currently 8,695.65%.

In other news, insider Christopher Hill sold 9,219 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.63), for a total transaction of £81,127.20 ($98,027.07).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Featured Articles

