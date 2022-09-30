Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) & Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Head-To-Head Review

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) and Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Harmony Biosciences and Generation Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Harmony Biosciences
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2.67
|Generation Bio
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 36.22%. Generation Bio has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 264.09%. Given Generation Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Bio is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares Harmony Biosciences and Generation Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Harmony Biosciences
|15.95%
|60.12%
|26.80%
|Generation Bio
|N/A
|-37.01%
|-30.10%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Harmony Biosciences and Generation Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Harmony Biosciences
|$305.44 million
|8.58
|$34.60 million
|$0.95
|46.62
|Generation Bio
|N/A
|N/A
|-$119.15 million
|($2.37)
|-2.24
Harmony Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Bio. Generation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harmony Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Volatility and Risk
Harmony Biosciences has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Bio has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Harmony Biosciences beats Generation Bio on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.
About Generation Bio
Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
