Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $110,046.00

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $110,046.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,686.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00023005 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00275063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00141722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00751280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.00626060 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 15,051,738 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

