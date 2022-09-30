HC Wainwright Raises Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target to $10.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.40. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.05.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.
