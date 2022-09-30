Head to Head Review: Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) and Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) and Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and Vera Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alzamend Neuro N/A N/A -$12.36 million N/A N/A Vera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.61 million ($2.41) -8.66

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Alzamend Neuro has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vera Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alzamend Neuro and Vera Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alzamend Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vera Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Alzamend Neuro currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 866.39%. Vera Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.51%. Given Alzamend Neuro’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alzamend Neuro is more favorable than Vera Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Alzamend Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 43.1% of Vera Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alzamend Neuro and Vera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alzamend Neuro N/A -105.64% -97.50% Vera Therapeutics N/A -54.90% -46.17%

Summary

Vera Therapeutics beats Alzamend Neuro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc., an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy. It is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of BK viremia infections and is under Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Trucode Gene Repair, Inc. and changed its name to Vera Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2020. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

