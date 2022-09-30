Head-To-Head Review: Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) vs. Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Western Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.23 billion 2.99 -$4.50 billion $0.61 80.23 Western Energy Services $105.06 million 0.66 -$28.83 million ($18.07) -0.11

Western Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 3.39% -5.09% -2.05% Western Energy Services 9.53% -18.17% -7.42%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Valaris and Western Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Valaris and Western Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valaris presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.47%. Given Valaris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.9% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valaris beats Western Energy Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 63 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

