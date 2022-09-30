HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of HealthEquity worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HQY shares. KeyCorp started coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity Price Performance

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,164,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $69.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $74.04.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.