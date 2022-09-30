Hedget (HGET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $183,395.00

Hedget (HGET) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedget has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a market cap of $696,680.00 and approximately $183,395.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 2,263,418 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com.

Buying and Selling Hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

