Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Cap Tops $412,771.28

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $412,771.28 and $133,809.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,817,879 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure.

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

