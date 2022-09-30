Hollencrest Capital Management Has $46.90 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $332.84. The stock had a trading volume of 126,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.89 and a 200 day moving average of $374.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $330.53 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

