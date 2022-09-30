Hollencrest Capital Management Has $665,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 63.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 103.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,481,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 139.2% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

ENPH stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $288.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,223,073.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

