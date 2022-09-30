Hollencrest Capital Management Makes New $567,000 Investment in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,886,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 234,083 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,222,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 119,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,215,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,740. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.90.

