Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Hollencrest Capital Management lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,859,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,815,000 after buying an additional 1,725,313 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,422.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47,796 shares in the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

XTN stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $64.89. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.38. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $100.95.

