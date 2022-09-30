Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,971,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.24. 564,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,169,028. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

