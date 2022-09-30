Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 5,916 Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the quarter. Atomera accounts for 0.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 3.08% of Atomera worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

ATOM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.20. 37 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,118. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61. Atomera Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

