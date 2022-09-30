Hollencrest Capital Management Trims Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.