Honest Market Capitalization Tops $762,786.24 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $762,786.24 and approximately $184.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Honest Profile

HNST is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2019. Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Honest

According to CryptoCompare, “Honest (HNST) is the native currency of NOBI (formerly Honest Mining), an app for users to grow their crypto. NOBI offers algorithmic / robot trading, DeFi powered crypto savings and staking services for many different coins.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.