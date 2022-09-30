Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,753,000 after purchasing an additional 385,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 15,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.33. 55,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

