Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Insider Gavin Manson Acquires 180,558 Shares

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Rating) insider Gavin Manson bought 180,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £28,889.28 ($34,907.30).

Hostmore Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:MORE traded down GBX 0.08 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 16.20 ($0.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.71. The company has a market capitalization of £20.43 million and a PE ratio of -32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.54, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. Hostmore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.94 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 156.24 ($1.89).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Hostmore in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. The company operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the Fridays brand; and cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

