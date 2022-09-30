Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Insider Giselle Collins Buys 11,500 Shares

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Rating) insider Giselle Collins acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.95 ($2.06) per share, with a total value of A$33,925.00 ($23,723.78).

Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38.

About Hotel Property Investments

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

