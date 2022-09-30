HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.79-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.02-$4.12 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.79.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,079,649. HP has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

