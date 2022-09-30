Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Short Interest Update

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,217.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,583 shares of company stock worth $357,704. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 469,341 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HPP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,567,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,387. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -526.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

