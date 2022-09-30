Hunter Technology (CVE:HOC) Trading Down 20%

Hunter Technology Corp. (CVE:HOC – Get Rating) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 90,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Hunter Technology Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$543,960.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Hunter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hunter Technology Corp. focuses on the development, operation, and management of digital platforms for energy resources in Canada. It offers OilEx, a blockchain-based marketplace for hydrocarbons that enables international buyers of physical oil to connect with independent crude oil producers in a global market.

Further Reading

