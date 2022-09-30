Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0528 on Top Exchanges

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $625,172.63 and approximately $324.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00290370 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00106046 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00072952 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002918 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,838,370 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

