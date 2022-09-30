HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $2.90 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUYA. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HUYA by 8,607.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in HUYA during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Stock Performance

HUYA stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. HUYA has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. HUYA had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

