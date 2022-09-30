iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives $8.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

ICAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. iCAD has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Go sold 38,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $106,750.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 188,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iCAD by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 106,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

