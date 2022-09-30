ImageCoin (IMG) Trading 59.2% Lower This Week

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 59.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $19,504.40 and $724.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,151,245 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

