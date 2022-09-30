Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $7.00.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Immunovant to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of IMVT opened at $5.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $627.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,989. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Track Capital LP raised its holdings in Immunovant by 51.3% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,613 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 422,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $7,672,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

