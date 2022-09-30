Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. Approximately 32,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 330,014 shares.The stock last traded at $5.42 and had previously closed at $5.38.

Specifically, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,989. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Immunovant to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Immunovant Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $630.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Immunovant by 43.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 23.8% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

