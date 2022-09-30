Impossible Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $574,158.40 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $574,158.40 and approximately $382.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Impossible Finance has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

