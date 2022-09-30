Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Inchcape (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Inchcape Stock Up 15.5 %
Shares of IHCPF opened at 10.00 on Tuesday. Inchcape has a 52 week low of 8.66 and a 52 week high of 10.00.
Inchcape Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inchcape (IHCPF)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.