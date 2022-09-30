Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
IRT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. 39,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.94.
Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Independence Realty Trust
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
Read More
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
