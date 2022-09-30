Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

IRT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.53. 39,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,644. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Independence Realty Trust

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $251,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.