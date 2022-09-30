Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $20.39

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.39 and traded as low as $19.58. Independent Bank shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 56,433 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBCP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $406.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.36.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,171.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $51,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,132.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 592.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

