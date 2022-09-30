Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 663,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Inhibrx Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.
Insider Activity at Inhibrx
Institutional Trading of Inhibrx
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibrx (INBX)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.