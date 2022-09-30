Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.09. Approximately 393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 663,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94.

Insider Activity at Inhibrx

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares in the company, valued at $43,192,045.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at $44,091,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

