Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $2.97. 62,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 48,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

