Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 28,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,702,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market cap of $710.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies ( NASDAQ:INVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,625.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 686,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 74,016 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,838,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.