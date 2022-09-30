Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27. Approximately 28,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,702,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INVZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Innoviz Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm has a market cap of $710.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 686,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 74,016 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,838,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.