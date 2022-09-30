Insider Buying: CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Acquires 106,400 Shares of Stock

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 106,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,176.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,632,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,575.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 27th, Wes Cummins acquired 194,600 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $809,536.00.

Shares of CAMP stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.84. 1,141,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,883. The stock has a market cap of $142.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.24. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68.

CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.27 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CalAmp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,565,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,952,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 205,179 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CalAmp in the first quarter valued at about $12,958,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 1,823.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

