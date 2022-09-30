Insider Buying: Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Director Purchases $15,300.00 in Stock

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) Director John A. Schissel acquired 225 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $15,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Centerspace Trading Down 2.1 %

CSR stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average is $84.94.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -121.67%.

CSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Centerspace to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centerspace from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

