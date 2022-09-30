Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Purchases $183,696.90 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 92,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $183,696.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,922,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,795,090.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Great Elm Group Stock Performance
Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group
Great Elm Group Company Profile
Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.
See Also
