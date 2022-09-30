Insider Buying: Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Director Purchases $183,696.90 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Jason W. Reese acquired 92,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $183,696.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,922,156 shares in the company, valued at $9,795,090.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.02.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.