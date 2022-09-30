Insider Buying: Lion Energy Limited (ASX:LIO) Insider Purchases A$19,800.00 in Stock

Lion Energy Limited (ASX:LIO – Get Rating) insider Thomas Soulsby purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,800.00 ($13,846.15).
Lion Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 16.21.
About Lion Energy
Recommended Stories
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.