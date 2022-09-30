Insider Buying: Lion Energy Limited (ASX:LIO) Insider Purchases A$19,800.00 in Stock

Lion Energy Limited (ASX:LIO – Get Rating) insider Thomas Soulsby purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,800.00 ($13,846.15).

Lion Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 15.76 and a current ratio of 16.21.

Get Lion Energy alerts:

About Lion Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Lion Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and investment in oil and gas properties in Indonesia. It holds a 2.5% participating interest in the Seram (Non Bula) block production sharing contract (PSC) that covers an area of 1,353 square kilometers located on the Seram Island in eastern Indonesia; and 100% interest in the East Seram PSC covering an area of 6,505 square kilometers situated in Indonesia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.